Ajay Devgn Promises To Meet Fan Who Threatened To Commit Suicide

On January 11, the youth, identified as Shamshad, had threatened to jump into a well in Nawalgarh town of Jhunjhunu district.
He wanted the district administration to set up a meeting with Ajay, SHO Nawalgarh police station Nawal Kishore Meena told PTI.
"Shamshad, I will soon be shooting in Jodhpur. Will see to it that we meet there," tweeted Ajay Devgn from his twitter handle today.
Ajay later thanked Jaipur police for cooperation through another tweet in which he was provided Jhunjhunu police contact numbers.
Meena said that they tough time convincing Shamshad that the meeting will happen.
