Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ajay Devgn Promises To Meet Fan Who Threatened To Commit Suicide

The youth, identified as Shamshad, had threatened to jump into a well in Nawalgarh town of Jhunjhunu district

  | January 17, 2017 21:26 IST (New Delhi)
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn photographed in Mumbai

Actor Ajay Devgn has promised to meet a fan, who had threatened to kill himself if a meeting with the actor was not fixed.

On January 11, the youth, identified as Shamshad, had threatened to jump into a well in Nawalgarh town of Jhunjhunu district.

He wanted the district administration to set up a meeting with Ajay, SHO Nawalgarh police station Nawal Kishore Meena told PTI.

"Shamshad, I will soon be shooting in Jodhpur. Will see to it that we meet there," tweeted Ajay Devgn from his twitter handle today.

Ajay later thanked Jaipur police for cooperation through another tweet in which he was provided Jhunjhunu police contact numbers.

Meena said that they tough time convincing Shamshad that the meeting will happen.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Highlights

  • The youth threatened to kill himself if a meeting was not fixed
  • He wanted the district administration to set up a meeting with Ajay
  • "Will be shooting in Jodhpur. Will see to it that we meet," wrote Ajay
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement