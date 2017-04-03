Ajay Devgn's 'Best Birthday Gifts' Are Nysa And Yug. See Pic

Here's Ajay Devgn's post:
Ajay Devgn recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Ajay Devgn's castmates in the film are Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. Tabu, who has co-starred with him in films like Vijaypath and Drishyam, has also joined the cast along with Parineeti Chopra. Golmaal Again is scheduled for a Diwali release.
Apart from Golmaal Again, the actor will also be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, along with Ileana D' Cruz. The film is currently in the post-production stage.
Ajay Devgn, the star of films like Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Omkara and Singham, married Kajol in February 1999 after a courtship of five years. The couple co-starred in Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.