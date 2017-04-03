Advertisement
Ajay Devgn's 'Best Birthday Gifts' Are Nysa And Yug. See Pic

On 48th birthday, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of his daughter Nysa and son Yug on Instagram

  | April 03, 2017 09:26 IST (New Delhi)
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with Yug and Kajol (Courtesy: ajaydevgn)

  • 'Best birthday gifts,' Mr Devgn captioned the post
  • He is married to Kajol
  • Ajay Devgn is currently filming Golmaal Again
Actor Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Sunday, posted a picture of his daughter Nysa, 13, and son Yug, 6, on Instagram. In the picture, we see Yug cradled in the arms of his father while Nysa is seen posing with another girl. 'Best birthday gifts,' Mr Devgn captioned the post. We couldn't identify the others posing with Mr Devgn, Nysa and Yug. However, as the caption suggests, they seem to be members of the Devgn family. This post is a delight for all his fans, as the actor does not often share pictures featuring his family while his wife, actress Kajol, often keeps us updated with Nysa and Yug's activities.

Here's Ajay Devgn's post:
 
 

Best birthday gifts.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



Ajay Devgn recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Ajay Devgn's castmates in the film are Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. Tabu, who has co-starred with him in films like Vijaypath and Drishyam, has also joined the cast along with Parineeti Chopra. Golmaal Again is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Apart from Golmaal Again, the actor will also be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, along with Ileana D' Cruz. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

Ajay Devgn, the star of films like Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Omkara and Singham, married Kajol in February 1999 after a courtship of five years. The couple co-starred in Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.
 

 

