Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again To Battle Rajinikanth And Aamir Khan This Diwali

Earlier, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar was releasing on August 4 with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha but he then changed it and re-schedule the movie, produced by him, to release on Diwali. According to sources, Aamir's Team considers Secret Superstar's second week run at the theatres as crucial for the film's business and also observes Diwali weekend as for multiple releases, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Sanjay Dutt was also about to release his Bollywood comeback movie Bhoomi on August 4 but he left the date saying he would not want the two films to be "pitted against" one other.
Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is a sequel to 2010's blockbuster Robot, stars Akshay as main antagonist Dr Richard. Akshay will also make his Tamil film debut with 2.0. Rajinikanth will be seen in five different roles- he will feature as a scientist, a robot, two dwarves and a villain, reports Mid-day.
Golmaal Again features Parineeti and Tabu, who have replaced Golmaal's two-time leading lady Kareena Kapoor this time. Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.