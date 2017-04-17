Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again To Battle Rajinikanth And Aamir Khan This Diwali

Golmaal Again, starring Ajay Devgn, will have a tough fight at the box office as it is releasing on Diwali with Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar

  | April 17, 2017 21:31 IST (New Delhi)
Golmaal 4

There will be a mega clash this Diwali (Courtesy: Middle- @ajaydevgn)

Highlights

  • Rajinikanth's 2.0 was initially the only movie releasing on Diwali 2017
  • Aamir Khan re-scheduled Secret Superstar's release to Diwali
  • Earlier, Golmaal 4 was expected to release in November
The upcoming fourth instalment of Golmaalfranchise, Golmaal Again, will surely have a tough fight at the box office as it is releasing on Diwali, when Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstarare also scheduled to hit the theatres. Golmaal 4 star Parineeti Chopra shared with her fans on Monday that the movie will release during Diwali. Earlier, Golmaal 4 was expected to hit the theatres in November this year. Team Golmaal, which recently wrapped shooting in Mumbai, is currently in Hyderabad shooting the second schedule of the movie. Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
 

Earlier, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar was releasing on August 4 with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha but he then changed it and re-schedule the movie, produced by him, to release on Diwali. According to sources, Aamir's Team considers Secret Superstar's second week run at the theatres as crucial for the film's business and also observes Diwali weekend as for multiple releases, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 

Sanjay Dutt was also about to release his Bollywood comeback movie Bhoomi on August 4 but he left the date saying he would not want the two films to be "pitted against" one other.

Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is a sequel to 2010's blockbuster Robot, stars Akshay as main antagonist Dr Richard. Akshay will also make his Tamil film debut with 2.0. Rajinikanth will be seen in five different roles- he will feature as a scientist, a robot, two dwarves and a villain, reports Mid-day.

Golmaal Again features Parineeti and Tabu, who have replaced Golmaal's two-time leading lady Kareena Kapoor this time. Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement