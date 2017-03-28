Akshara Haasan Says India Needs To Become More Progressive

Akshara Haasan will be making her Tamil debut this year with Vivegam. The film, directed by Siva, also features Ajith Kumar and Vivek Oberoi. Speaking about her equation with her co-star Ajith, she said working the 45-year-old actor brought a lot of changes in her as a performer. "I learned a lot from Ajith sir. He is always humble and a thorough gentleman. Working with him is definitely an experience I'll never forget," she added.
Akshara Haasan, who attended the IIFA Utsavam awards in Hyderabad, also told PTI: "I'm very excited since IIFA is the first time I'm performing in any kind of award function. I'm really glad I got this opportunity to perform in front of the legends of southern film industries."
Akshara Haasan began her career as an assistant director. She assisted filmmaker Rahul Dholakia in the 2010 film Society starring her mother, Sarika. She made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh. The film, directed by R Balki, also featured Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.
(With PTI inputs)