Akshay Kumar And Hrithik Roshan May Star In A Two-Hero Film

A source told DNA that the actors will now be collaborating for a two-hero project. "They have found a great script which is perfect and they both have lead roles," said a source.
Akshay Kumar last release was Jolly LLB 2. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is a sequel to the 2013 movie Jolly LLB.Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor also feature in lead roles. The 49-year-old actor will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's film Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also feature in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher will play key roles in the film. The Housefull actor is also working with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman, a biopic on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna under her new banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Kaabil, will soon begin shooting for Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4.