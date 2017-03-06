Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Akshay Kumar and Team Naam Shabana celebrated Anupam Kher's birthday a day early

Akshay Kumar posted a video on social media wishing his Naam Shabana co-star Anupam Kher on his birthday

  | March 06, 2017 16:24 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay and Anupam Kher will be seen together in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Image courtesy: akshaykumar )

Akshay Kumar, who has co-starred with veteran actor Anupam Kher in films such as - Special 26 and The Shaukeens, shared a video on social media wishing him on his birthday. Anupam Kher celebrated his birthday a day in advance on the sets of Naam Shabana with the entire team. The video posted by the 49-year-old actor has been captioned: "A team that eats together stays together. From Team Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji. Love & Prayers @anupampkher(sic)." Anupam Kher later thanked the entire team for the warm wishes. He tweeted: "Thank you my friends for celebrating my birthday one day in advance. It is wonderful to be part of team #NaamShabana. Love u all. Jai Ho.:)."

Check out the video posted by Akshay Kumar:
 
 

Naam Shabana is a prequel to the 2015 movie Baby. The film is being directed by Shivam Nair and co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under Friday Filmworks banner. The film will see Taapsee Pannu reprise her role as Shabana. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres on March 31.

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will also be seen sharing the screen space in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Subash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2 along with Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. His other upcoming projects are - 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson and Padman along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen in two Hollywood films - The Big Sick and Hotel Mumbai.
 

Highlights

  • Anupam Kher cut his birthday cake on the sets of Naam Shabana
  • Anupam Kher will celebrate his 62nd birthday on March 7
  • Anupam Kher thanked the entire team of Naam Shabana for the warm wishes
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement