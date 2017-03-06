Akshay Kumar and Team Naam Shabana celebrated Anupam Kher's birthday a day early

Check out the video posted by Akshay Kumar:
Thank you my friends for celebrating my birthday one day in advance. It is wonderful to be part of team #NaamShabana. Love u all. Jai Ho.:) https://t.co/iqz5Gafcer? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 6, 2017
Naam Shabana is a prequel to the 2015 movie Baby. The film is being directed by Shivam Nair and co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under Friday Filmworks banner. The film will see Taapsee Pannu reprise her role as Shabana. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres on March 31.
Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will also be seen sharing the screen space in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Subash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2 along with Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. His other upcoming projects are - 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson and Padman along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.
Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen in two Hollywood films - The Big Sick and Hotel Mumbai.