Akshay Kumar, Counting Down To Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer, Makes An Appeal

See the new poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here:
Since Monday, Akshay Kumar has been sharing a series of posters and videos to countdown the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer, which will be unveiled on June 11.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.
In May, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to brief them about his upcoming film. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised the Housefull actor for his efforts to create awareness about Swacch Bharat Abhiyan through his film.
On May 3, Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom.
Akshay Kumar last featured in Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will be seen in S Shankar's 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth, after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.