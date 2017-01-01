Akshay Kumar Has 'No Time To Look Back'. His 2017 Schedule

Busy summing up the year gone by? It's time to not look back, but look ahead. Here's what my 2017 looks like.Ur thoughts,love & luck needed? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
His first release is Jolly LLB 2, opposite Huma Qureshi. The courtroom drama film hits the theatre on February 10.
#JollyLLB2 #2017 pic.twitter.com/zFDKWtfMLw? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Next he'll be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, which releases on June 2. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is a light-hearted comedy revolving around Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
#ToiletEkPremKatha #2017 pic.twitter.com/x0NreTAd3A? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Also, Akshay is making his debut in the Tamil film industry this year with Rajinikanth in Shankar's 2.0. He plays the prime antagonist in the film, Dr Richard, who transforms into a bird-like creature after a failed experiment. 2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and will release during Diwali.
2.0 #2017 pic.twitter.com/Yn2KIxII4I? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Next, he will be seen in Pad Man. According to news agency IANS, the film is a biopic on Coimbatore's social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.
#PadMan #2017 pic.twitter.com/XUOEcMKVGI? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Apart from these four films, Akshay will also be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Crack.