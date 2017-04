Akshay Kumar On Best Actor Controversy: Never Called In A Favour For An Award In 25 Years

Akshay Kumar has responded to the criticism of his National Award win, telling Mumbai Mirror that he has "never called in a favour to bag a movie or an award" in his 25-year Bollywood career. Akshay, 49, won Best Actor for his performance as a naval officer accused of murder in 2016 filmat the National Film Awards announced last week. His win - this is Akshay's first National Award - has become controversial, with whispers of favouritism by jury chairman Priyadarshan, who has directed Akshay Kumar in movies like Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. "As for Priyan favouring me, I think he has answered that question ," Akshay told Mumbai Mirror - Priyadarshan has defended the decision to award Akshay Kumar by comparing it to Amitabh Bachchan's performance inbeing picked for Best Actor last year by a jury headed by Mr Bachchan'sdirector Ramesh Sippy.Akshay Kumar's National Award provoked Twitter into a frenzy of activity last week - not only wasconsidered a mediocre film and his performance in it lackluster, Akshay's elevation over Aamir Khan's work in Dangal and Manoj Bajpayee's inwas seen as suspect and having little to do with merit. Priyadarshan's post-announcement explanation that the choices for Best Actor were Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, that they made the cut for their choice of roles rather than a particular performance, and that"missed because the regional films were brilliant."After the general scratching of heads and raised eyebrows that followed, Priyadarshan told PTI: "When Ramesh Sippy was jury head Amitabh Bachchan won. When Prakash Jha was head of jury, Ajay Devgn won. So none questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today." Thedirector added that Akshay won the award based on his performance on two films -and. "One performance was dramatic and one was realistic. But according to the rule book, only one film can be mentioned andwas mentioned in the list. But the award recognises his performance in both the movies," he said.Akshay Kumar is currently filmingand is awaiting the release of, co-starring Rajinikanth andwith Bhumi Pednekar.