Akshay Kumar Shares Cool New Poster Of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

See the new poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here:
Watch the video that Akshay Kumar shared on Monday.
Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
In May, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about his forthcoming filmToilet: Ek Prem Katha. Later, he also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay for his efforts to spread awareness about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through cinema.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey.
Last month, Akshay Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom (2016). He last featured in Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.
After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar's 2.0 along with Rajinikanth. He is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Sonam Kapoor.