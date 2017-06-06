Advertisement
Akshay Kumar Shares Cool New Poster Of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which features various toilet signs from all across the country

  | June 06, 2017 18:08 IST (New Delhi)
Poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar)

  • The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be released on June 11
  • The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, also stars Bhumi Pednekar
  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11
Actor Akshay Kumar is eagerly awaiting the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a new poster of his upcoming film which features various toilet signs from all across the country. Akshay Kumar has been sharing various pictures and videos on social media to countdown the release of the film's trailer, which will be unveiled on June 11. On Monday, the Airlift actor shared a hilarious video in which he was seen jumping with joy as he announced the release date of the trailer. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

See the new poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here:
 
 

Ek Anokhi Kahaani!!! #ToiletEkPremKatha TRAILER IN 5 DAYS #ToiletAaRahiHai

Watch the video that Akshay Kumar shared on Monday.
 
 

Excitement level !!! #ToiletAaRahiHai

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

In May, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about his forthcoming filmToilet: Ek Prem Katha. Later, he also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay for his efforts to spread awareness about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through cinema.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey.

Last month, Akshay Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom (2016). He last featured in Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar's 2.0 along with Rajinikanth. He is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Sonam Kapoor.
 

 

