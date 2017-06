Akshay Kumar Shares Cool New Poster Of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Ek Anokhi Kahaani!!! #ToiletEkPremKatha TRAILER IN 5 DAYS #ToiletAaRahiHai A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Actor Akshay Kumar is eagerly awaiting the release of his film, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a new poster of his upcoming film which features various toilet signs from all across the country. Akshay Kumar has been sharing various pictures and videos on social media to countdown the release of the film's trailer, which will be unveiled on June 11. On Monday, the Airlift actor shared a hilarious video in which he was seen jumping with joy as he announced the release date of the trailer. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.See the new poster ofhere:Watch the video that Akshay Kumar shared on Monday.Akshay Kumar'sis based on PM Narendra Modi's. Later, he also met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay for his efforts to spread awareness aboutthrough cinema.has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey.Last month, Akshay Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in(2016). He last featured in, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.After, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar'salong with Rajinikanth. He is currently shooting for R Balki'salong with Sonam Kapoor.