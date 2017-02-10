Akshay Kumar Thanks Arshad Warsi For Jolly LLB Compliment (But We're A Little Confused)

Brand @akshaykumar does it again,you just can't take your eyes off him,he is funny & fabulous.Throughly enjoyed #JollyLLB2 & the new Jolly.? Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 10, 2017
Coming from a National Award winning film actor, that's huge! Thanks Arshad https://t.co/z9D0gSvCDX? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2017
Akshay's tweet has us just a little confused because Arshad, to the best of our knowledge, hasn't won a National Award - yet. He's won any number of Filmfare, IIFA and other awards for his performances in the Munna Bhai films, Ishqiya and Jolly LLB, but not the National Award (again, yet). Perhaps Akshay was referring to the fact that Jolly LLB won two National Awards, including the one for Best Hindi Film. Or perhaps he was confused (like many others) by the Best Supporting Actor National Award won by Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2008 - not by Arshad Warsi (who plays Bhai's sidekick Circuit) but by Dilip Prabhavalkar, who was cast as Mahatma Gandhi. Akshay probably isn't alone - for a glorious few ours in 2008, folks thought it was Arshad who had won the award, including himself. The, as he told news agency IANS then, "the bubble burst. I was told that the guy who played Gandhi had got it."
Never mind, Arshad Warsi. Akshay Kumar, 49, wasn't nominated for a Filmfare Best Actor award this year and, in fact, has never won the award despite four previous nominations and he's brutally self-deprecating about it. "I don't deserve it, that is why I don't get it," he told news agency PTI this week.
Meanwhile, the Jollys watched the film together some days ago:
And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2 Thank u so much @ArshadWarsi for all your support for #JollyLLB2.So glad u made it to the screening pic.twitter.com/3IxKqrQRHB? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The film released today minus four scenes that were dropped on the Bombay High Court's order. The scenes, which were passed by the Censor Board, have been accused of ridiculing lawyers.