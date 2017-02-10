Advertisement
Akshay Kumar Thanks Arshad Warsi For Jolly LLB Compliment (But We're A Little Confused)

Arshad Warsi said Akshay Kumar was "funny and fabulous" in Jolly LLB 2 and Akshay replied: "Coming from a National Award winning actor, that's huge"

  | February 10, 2017 13:18 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar stars in the sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013 film Jolly LLB 2

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi - the past and present heroes of the Jolly LLB films - have been exchanging compliments on Twitter. This morning, Akshay Kumar responded to a tweet from Arshad which described his performance as the title character in Jolly LLB 2 as 'funny and fabulous' - "Coming from a National Award winning film actor, that's huge," Akshay Kumar tweeted back. Arshad was the star of the 2013 film that won several National Awards, Akshay has replaced him in the sequel and it appears that the original Jolly has taken this with grace. Here are Arshad Warsi's tweet and Akshay Kumar's response.
 
 

Akshay's tweet has us just a little confused because Arshad, to the best of our knowledge, hasn't won a National Award - yet. He's won any number of Filmfare, IIFA and other awards for his performances in the Munna Bhai films, Ishqiya and Jolly LLB, but not the National Award (again, yet). Perhaps Akshay was referring to the fact that Jolly LLB won two National Awards, including the one for Best Hindi Film. Or perhaps he was confused (like many others) by the Best Supporting Actor National Award won by Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2008 - not by Arshad Warsi (who plays Bhai's sidekick Circuit) but by Dilip Prabhavalkar, who was cast as Mahatma Gandhi. Akshay probably isn't alone - for a glorious few ours in 2008, folks thought it was Arshad who had won the award, including himself. The, as he told news agency IANS then, "the bubble burst. I was told that the guy who played Gandhi had got it."

Never mind, Arshad Warsi. Akshay Kumar, 49, wasn't nominated for a Filmfare Best Actor award this year and, in fact, has never won the award despite four previous nominations and he's brutally self-deprecating about it. "I don't deserve it, that is why I don't get it," he told news agency PTI this week.

Meanwhile, the Jollys watched the film together some days ago:
 

Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The film released today minus four scenes that were dropped on the Bombay High Court's order. The scenes, which were passed by the Censor Board, have been accused of ridiculing lawyers.

