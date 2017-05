Akshay Kumar Told PM Modi About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Made Him Smile

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange#WasteToWealthpic.twitter.com/GFV1bMgOaz ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2017

Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye! pic.twitter.com/EEb5bOySu0 ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows all about Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha . The 49-year-old actor revealed in a tweet today that he told PM Modi about his film at a meeting in New Delhi and that PM Modi's 'smile at just the title made (Akshay's) day.' Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the need for sanitation in India - a theme that identifies closely with PM Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign. The film, however, was conceptualised before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the writers oftold news agency IANS. Here's Akshay's tweet, posted with a photo of him meeting PM Modi:Akshay Kumar was likely meeting the Prime Minister with regard to his website and app that allows citizens to make donations towards military personnel.Akshay Kumar tookfrom reel to real in March, helping to dig pits for sanitation in Madhya Pradesh: During a Swachh Bharat campaign by NDTV , Akshay Kumar revealed he wants to address the issue of the lack of toilets in rural India through the movie: "This issue is there in the face so I am talking about it through the film ('') and why should we run away from it. It is one of biggest problems we have. There are about 1000 children that die due to diarrhoea in India," said Akshay."When I announced the name, many people called me to ask why I am using this title. I got a good script. So, I said that I want to make this film. It is a taboo thing to talk about," Akshay said. He's also tackling sanitary napkins in his new project , titledco-starsactress Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. The film releases in August , Akshay revealed in an earlier tweet:Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance as a naval officer accused of murder in. He was seen in the filmsandthis year. After, Akshay will have a big release in, starring Rajinikanth.