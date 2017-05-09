Akshay Kumar Told PM Modi About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Made Him Smile

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017
Akshay Kumar was likely meeting the Prime Minister with regard to his website and app that allows citizens to make donations towards military personnel.
Akshay Kumar took Toilet: Ek Prem Katha from reel to real in March, helping to dig pits for sanitation in Madhya Pradesh:
Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange#WasteToWealthpic.twitter.com/GFV1bMgOaz? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2017
During a Swachh Bharat campaign by NDTV, Akshay Kumar revealed he wants to address the issue of the lack of toilets in rural India through the movie: "This issue is there in the face so I am talking about it through the film ('Toilet: Ek Prem Katha') and why should we run away from it. It is one of biggest problems we have. There are about 1000 children that die due to diarrhoea in India," said Akshay.
"When I announced the name, many people called me to ask why I am using this title. I got a good script. So, I said that I want to make this film. It is a taboo thing to talk about," Akshay said. He's also tackling sanitary napkins in his new project, titled Padman.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-stars Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan. The film releases in August, Akshay revealed in an earlier tweet:
Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye! pic.twitter.com/EEb5bOySu0? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2017
Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance as a naval officer accused of murder in Rustom. He was seen in the films Jolly LLB 2 and Naam Shabana this year. After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay will have a big release in 2.0, starring Rajinikanth.