Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna And Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Had A Jolly Good Sunday

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spent a '' Sunday with their neighbor actor, Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and former actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi. Their 'tree hugging' picture is now viral. Akshay Kumar will be seen in this Friday'sand the 49-year-old actor also hosted a screening of his film for this group later on Sunday. The sextet seemed in a jolly good mood in nature's lap. Twinkle re-grammed Gayatri pic and wrote: "A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers (sic)," while Sussanne shared the image and said: "Happy troopers #easylikesundaymorning (sic)."Here's how you give friendship goals:Meanwhile, here are glimpses fromscreening:Last year, Akshay'sreleased with Hrithik's. The former rose to glory while the latter was crushed at the box office. But their professional rivalry seemed o have had no effect on their personal relationship. Meanwhile, Hrithik'sreleased on January 25 and has successfully collected above Rs 100 crore now.Akshay Kumar r eplaced actor Arshad Warsi as the lead in this Friday's, which is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit. The Subhash Kapoor-directed film is the story of an amateur lawyer Jagdishwer Taygi and how his life changes after his negligent handling of a serious case. As he sets out to correct his mistakes, obstruction arrives in the face of antagonist lawyer Annu Kapoor.also stars Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. The film releases on February 10.