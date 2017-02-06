Advertisement
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna And Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Had A Jolly Good Sunday

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spent their Sunday with Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wofe Sussanne Khan. They also watch Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Twinkle spent the day with their friends.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spent a 'jolly' Sunday with their neighbor actor, Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and former actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi. Their 'tree hugging' picture is now viral. Akshay Kumar will be seen in this Friday's Jolly LLB 2 and the 49-year-old actor also hosted a screening of his film for this group later on Sunday. The sextet seemed in a jolly good mood in nature's lap. Twinkle re-grammed Gayatri pic and wrote: "A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers (sic)," while Sussanne shared the image and said: "Happy troopers #easylikesundaymorning (sic)."

A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers

Meanwhile, here are glimpses from Jolly LLB 2 screening:

 
hrithik

Hrithik was dressed casually for the screening

 
sussanne

Sussanne arrived in a separate car

 
twinkle

Twinkle Khanna looked pretty

akshay

Akshay Kumar looked stunned by the paparazzi presence


Last year, Akshay's Rustom released with Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro. The former rose to glory while the latter was crushed at the box office. But their professional rivalry seemed o have had no effect on their personal relationship. Meanwhile, Hrithik's Kaabil released on January 25 and has successfully collected above Rs 100 crore now.

Akshay Kumar replaced actor Arshad Warsi as the lead in this Friday's jolly LLB 2, which is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The Subhash Kapoor-directed film is the story of an amateur lawyer Jagdishwer Taygi and how his life changes after his negligent handling of a serious case. As he sets out to correct his mistakes, obstruction arrives in the face of antagonist lawyer Annu Kapoor.

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. The film releases on February 10.

