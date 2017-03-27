Akshay Kumar Urges Women To Act Against Molesters

"What happens in life -- How does a guy succeed in harassing a girl, to get her under control? Because a woman or a girl freezes. She doesn't know when a man touches her, she doesn't know what to do. So don't ever freeze, just shout... That is the biggest thing, just shout loudly and run, but don't freeze," IANS quoted the The Gabbar Is Back actor.
On March 7, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu posted a video on social media demonstrating self-defence moves for women. He captioned the clip as: "Don't just freeze...ACT & REACT coz ur biggest weapon is with YOU! Watch, learn & show your move with #KohniMaar! Kya pata kab kaam aa jaye."
Don't just freeze...ACT & REACT coz ur biggest weapon is with YOU! Watch, learn & show your move with #KohniMaar! Kya pata kab kaam aa jaye pic.twitter.com/ugDEtRvouz? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017
Naam Shabana, directed by Shivam Nair, is a sequel to the 2015 movie Baby. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
(With IANS inputs)