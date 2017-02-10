Akshay Kumar Vs MSG: Please Help Twinkle Khanna Choose Which Favourite To Cheer For

Dear Zindagi, please give Twinkle Khanna the strength to choose:
Oh no! Both my favourites have movies coming out tomorrow! Confused which one should I cheer for because both are Jolly good fellows:) pic.twitter.com/DuAoLlb7Mg— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 9, 2017
Just last month, Gurmeet Ram Rahim moved into Twinkle and Akshay's Juhu apartment block, an event that Twinkle acknowledged with this cheeky tweet:
Members of the original Monosodium fanclub @anvivud@RajaSen@tanuj_garg - @shrishtiarya and I are blessed-HE has moved into our hood! pic.twitter.com/BR0xL8xjMP? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 10, 2017
MSG: Lionheart 2 is the fourth in a series of films that have been written, directed, produced and composed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who also, obviously, stars, saving humanity from situations as diverse as aliens to AIDS.
Jolly LLB 2, on the other hand, is this week's big release and stars Akshay Kumar as the titular lawyer who faces off against a ruthless adversary in court. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film has been extensively shot in Lucknow and co-stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. Jolly LLB 2 is the first of Akshay Kumar's three films expected this year, the other two being Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and 2.0, the sequel to Rajinikanth's Enthiran.