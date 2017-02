Akshay Kumar's Crack Not Shelved, Neeraj Pandey Is Working on Script

Actor Akshay Kumar's filmhasn't been shelved and director Neeraj Pandey is still working on the film's script, he told news agency PTI at an event to unveil the first look of Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu . Last November, Akshay shared the first look (a teaser poster of sorts) ofhowever, due to further developments, many thought that the film has been shelved. However, speaking to reports, Neeraj Pandey said: "We are working on the script ofright now. Once the script is ready we will begin (shoot)." When pressed for more details about the shoot, he told PTI: "Let's see. I won't say anything till the script is locked."Neeraj Pandey has directed Akshay Kumar in films likeand. Taapsee'sis a part of thefranchise. The events of the film preside the events ofand focusses on secret agent Shabana Kaif played by Taapsee Pannu.is slated to release on March 31.Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey said that he will also collaborate with Akshay for a sequel of. "We are working. We will have a gap between the two films (referring toandsequel). May be it will take some more time (to go on floors)," he told PTI.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's first film of 2017 released on Friday. Jolly LLB 2 released on February 10 to great reviews and has collected Rs 13.20 crore on the first day itself. The actor also has, Rajinikanth'sandup his sleeve.