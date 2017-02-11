Akshay Kumar's Crack Not Shelved, Neeraj Pandey Is Working on Script

Neeraj Pandey has directed Akshay Kumar in films like Special 26 and Baby. Taapsee's Naam Shabana is a part of the Baby franchise. The events of the film preside the events of Baby and focusses on secret agent Shabana Kaif played by Taapsee Pannu. Naam Shabana is slated to release on March 31.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey said that he will also collaborate with Akshay for a sequel of Baby. "We are working. We will have a gap between the two films (referring to Naam Shaban and Baby sequel). May be it will take some more time (to go on floors)," he told PTI.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's first film of 2017 released on Friday. Jolly LLB 2 released on February 10 to great reviews and has collected Rs 13.20 crore on the first day itself. The actor also has Toilet: Ek Pren Katha, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Padman up his sleeve.