Akshay Kumar's 'Still Got Those Mast Mast Moves.' Agree? Twitter Does

Still got those mast mast moves What say? #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMastpic.twitter.com/XBS8J4gbrK ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

You could try to out-Khiladi Akshay Kumar - try, by all means - but there's nolike the original. The 49-year-old actor posted a video of himself dancing to, the hit song from his 1994 filmthat is the latest to be remixed for 2017, and its fairly evident that he's "still go those mast mast moves." Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast 2.0 features in the new film, which stars Kiara Advani and debutant Mustafa. Not only did the remix have Akshay Kumar's approval, he launched the song in Mumbai on Monday. He tweeted this clip of himself dancing at the event:'What say,' Akshay Kumar asked. Twitter says yay. #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast is trending and the verdict on social media is that Akshay rules., one of Akshay Kumar's big hits from the Nineties, co-starred Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty. The songis still counted as one of the highlights of the film and led Raveena to be permanently dubbed 'thegirl.'is one of a series of golden oldies that have been given a Bollywood update - Amar Arshi'sreappeared inlast year,from Sridevi'swas recreated for the Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan film; 2017 has seen almost as many remixes as film releases:inandin. These have been given a mixed reception on the charts and social media.Machine, directed by Abbas Mustan, will release on March 17.Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, starred in one of the few films this year that does not contain a remix. Jolly LLB 2, in which he stars as the maverick lawyer Jagdish or Jolly, opened last month and has made over Rs 100 crore. His upcoming projects includewith Rajinikanth, and