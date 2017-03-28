Advertisement
Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Film

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11, tweeted Taran Adarsh. He further stated that Akshay's film will release with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's untitled project

  | March 28, 2017 11:36 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan's film will release in August

Highlights

  • "It's SRK versus Akshay Kumar on 11 Aug 2017 now," tweeted Mr Adarsh
  • Toilet: EK Prem Katha was earlier scheduled to release on June 2
  • Akshay stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It will be a clash of titans at box office in August, as Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's untitled film, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Mr Adarsh tweeted, "It's SRK versus Akshay Kumar on 11 Aug 2017 now... Imtiaz Ali's SRK-Anushka starrer [not titled yet] versus #ToiletEkPremKatha. (sic)" Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a love story between Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey, who has earlier directed Akshay in Special 26 and Baby.

Here's Mr Adarsh' tweets:
 

Last month, Akshay, 49, 'treated' us with Keshav and Jaya's 'unique love story.' The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 2.
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on


Few days ago, Akshay, who was last seen in Jolly LLB 2, shared a video on Twitter addressing the issue of open defecation.
 

Meanwhile Anupam Kher, who plays Bhoomi's grandfather in the film, is collaborating with Akshay for the 20th time, revealed the actor via a tweet.
 

Of his role, Mr Kher told India Today, "I play Bhoomi's grandfather, who is a very liberated person in this village where everyone else is very narrow-minded. Bhumi and he are on the same page. He feels that there should be a toilet for women in the village, and that they should not go for open defecation."

Akshay, 49, will be sharing screen space with Bhumi, 27 for the first time. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Plan C Studios in association with Abundantia. It is presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.
 

 

