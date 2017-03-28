Advertisement
Alia Bhatt And Her Girl 'Squad' Rule Instagram With This Pic

Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan and captioned it as, "Squad." The Bhatt women made for an adorable photo

  | March 28, 2017 13:01 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt debuted in 2012 (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

  • Alia was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania
  • Badrinath Ki Dulhania earned more than 100 crore at the box office
  • Alia recently celebrated her 24th birthday
Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is spending quality time with her friends and family. Alia recently shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan and captioned it as, "Squad." The Bhatt women made for an adorable photo. The actress, who recently celebrated her 24th birthday, also gifted herself a cute little kitten to herself on her special day. Alia co-starred Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film managed to cross the coveted 100-crore mark at the box office. It is Alia's second film after 2 States which earned more than 100 crores at the box office.

See Alia Bhatt's photo with her 'squad.'
 
 

Shaheen Bhatt also posted a picture and the caption read: "I only roll with Goddesses."
 
 

Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also had to say something about her girls:
 
 

Also, meet Edward Bhatt, her newest family member:
 
 

Alia Bhatt debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She is best known for her performances in films like Highway and Udta Punjab. She recently won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in Udta Punjab.

Last night, Alia was spotted with her mentor Karan Johar at a Mumbai hospital, where they both visited the filmmaker's twins Roohi and Yash Johar and later went for dinner.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.
 

 

