Alia Bhatt And Her Girl 'Squad' Rule Instagram With This Pic

Squad A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

I only roll with Goddesses. A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Forgotten how liberating a girls night out feels. Specially when they happen to be 'special' girls A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Th newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is spending quality time with her friends and family. Alia recently shared a picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan and captioned it as, "Squad." The Bhatt women made for an adorable photo. The actress, who recently celebrated her 24th birthday, also gifted herself a cute little kitten to herself on her special day. Alia co-starred Varun Dhawan in. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film managed to cross the coveted 100-crore mark at the box office. It is Alia's second film afterwhich earned more than 100 crores at the box office.See Alia Bhatt's photo with her 'squad.' Shaheen Bhatt also posted a picture and the caption read: "I only roll with Goddesses."Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also had to say something about her girls:Also, meet Edward Bhatt, her newest family member:Alia Bhatt debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar'sopposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She is best known for her performances in films likeand. She recently won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her critically-acclaimed performance inLast night, Alia was spotted with her mentor Karan Johar at a Mumbai hospital , where they both visited the filmmaker's twins Roohi and Yash Johar and later went for dinner.Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji'sopposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar'salong with Ranveer Singh.