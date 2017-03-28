Alia Bhatt And Her Girl 'Squad' Rule Instagram With This Pic

See Alia Bhatt's photo with her 'squad.'
Shaheen Bhatt also posted a picture and the caption read: "I only roll with Goddesses."
Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also had to say something about her girls:
Also, meet Edward Bhatt, her newest family member:
Alia Bhatt debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She is best known for her performances in films like Highway and Udta Punjab. She recently won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in Udta Punjab.
Last night, Alia was spotted with her mentor Karan Johar at a Mumbai hospital, where they both visited the filmmaker's twins Roohi and Yash Johar and later went for dinner.
Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.