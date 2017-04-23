Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Together At This Party. See Pics

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a plain blue shirt paired with ripped ankle length jeans and Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a dark blue floral shirt paired with jeans.
See the pics of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sunny Dewan's party here:
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar also shared a few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse into the last night's party. See the pictures below:
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 24-year-old actress, who is currently on a short break, will soon begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Nitya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho. The 32-year-old actor is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq along with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. His other upcoming projects are - Siddharth Anand's Reloaded and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary.