Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Together At This Party. See Pics

Bollywood stars like filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora along with husband Shakeel Ladak and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted at businessman Sunny Dewan's party last night

  | April 23, 2017 13:28 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra photographed in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt and Sidharth were snapped arriving together at the venue
  • Earlier this month, they made a joint entry at Karan Johar's party
  • Alia and Sidharth made their debut with 2012 movie Student Of The Year
Entrepreneur Sunny Dewan hosted a grand party at his residence on Saturday night and it was a star studded affair. Bollywood stars like filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora along with husband Shakeel Ladak and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted at the lavish celebrations. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made their Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Student Of The Year, were snapped arriving together at the venue. Earlier this month, the duo was spotted at their mentor Karan Johar's party, hosted for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a plain blue shirt paired with ripped ankle length jeans and Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a dark blue floral shirt paired with jeans.

See the pics of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sunny Dewan's party here:
alia bhatt sidharth malhotra

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra arrived together at businessman Sunny Dewan's party

 
alia bhatt sidharth malhotra

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra snapped outside businessman Sunny Dewan's party


Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar also shared a few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse into the last night's party. See the pictures below:
 
 
 

#posers

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 

Nights like this @manishmalhotra05 @mallika_bhat @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @karanjohar @anudewan5 @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 
 

Saturday night story ! @sanjaykapoor2500 @shaklad @s1dofficial

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Alia Bhatt was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 24-year-old actress, who is currently on a short break, will soon begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Nitya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho. The 32-year-old actor is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq along with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. His other upcoming projects are - Siddharth Anand's Reloaded and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement