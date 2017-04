Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Together At This Party. See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra arrived together at businessman Sunny Dewan's party

Entrepreneur Sunny Dewan hosted a grand party at his residence on Saturday night and it was a star studded affair. Bollywood stars like filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora along with husband Shakeel Ladak and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted at the lavish celebrations. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made their Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Student Of The Year, were snapped arriving together at the venue. Earlier this month, the duo was spotted at their mentor Karan Johar's party , hosted for French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a plain blue shirt paired with ripped ankle length jeans and Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a dark blue floral shirt paired with jeans.See the pics of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sunny Dewan's party here: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar also shared a few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse into the last night's party. See the pictures below:Alia Bhatt was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 24-year-old actress, who is currently on a short break, will soon begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji'salong with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar'sSidharth Malhotra was last seen in Nitya Mehra's. The 32-year-old actor is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra'salong with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. His other upcoming projects are - Siddharth Anand'sand Neeraj Pandey's