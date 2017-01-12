Alia Bhatt And Sunny Leone Share Their Pictures From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

The Dear Zindagi star Alia Bhatt has been captured in her best smile and looks completely adorable inside the pool with a flower band.
Laila Main Laila star, Sunny Leone has donned a black shorts with a glittering gold blazer.
This drool-worthy picture of Tiger Shroff in his shredded physique is one of the actor's best so far. We bet.
Earlier this week, Dabboo Ratnani posted a series of videos of himself with the stars who are featuring in the 18th edition of the calendar.
The invitees of Wednesday's party apart from Shah Rukh Khan were Varun Dhawan and Vidya Balan, and others. However, Raees Shah Rukh Khan managed to attract the paparazzi as he posed with the image of himself from the calendar with the Raees jacket on. He made sure that he captures Daboo Ratnani too.
Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone will be in Raees that releases in a couple of weeks. Ranveer Singh meanwhile is busy shooting for Padmavati and Priyanka, who made her debut appearance at Golden Globes is prepping for Quantico and Baywatch.