Alia Bhatt Celebrates 24th Birthday With 'Newest Family Member'

Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, welcomed a kitten to her family on her birthday. She posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, "The newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me"

Actress Alia Bhatt, who celebrates her 24th birthday on March 15, has gifted herself a furry little kitten on her special day. Posting an image with Edward Bhatt, a name the family has given to the kitten, on Instagram, the Udta Punjab actress wrote, "The newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me." Alia Bhatt is indeed a cat lover and her social media posts are a proof of that. The name of the kitten was revealed by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram, where she introduced it and wrote, "This is Edward Bhatt, first of his name, ruler of all (except for the ones Sheba rules) the Bhatt kingdoms." Meet Bhatt family's newest family member here:
 
 

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film has crossed Rs 60 crore-mark after it hit the theatres on March 10.

Her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt posted a nostalgic photograph on his daughter's 24th birthday, captioned: "Happy birthday princess. You are my masterpiece."
 

And the doting sister Shaheen posted this:
 


Mother Soni Razdan too had an adorable message for her 'sunshine:'
 

Alia Bhatt, who debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is best known her performances in films like Highway and Udta Punjab. Both the films earned her a Filmfare award each. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.
 

