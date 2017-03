Alia Bhatt Celebrates 24th Birthday With 'Newest Family Member'

Th newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

This is Edward Bhatt, first of his name, ruler of all (except for the ones Sheba rules) the Bhatt kingdoms. A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Happy birthday princess !!! You are my masterpiece pic.twitter.com/o7RTkSqGMk ? Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 14, 2017

24 yrs ago you came into the world and made the sun shine brighter. @aliaa08 Happy Birthday darling my sun shines because of you ? Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 15, 2017

Actress Alia Bhatt, who celebrates her 24th birthday on March 15 , has gifted herself a furry little kitten on her special day. Posting an image with Edward Bhatt, a name the family has given to the kitten, on Instagram, theactress wrote, "The newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me." Alia Bhatt is indeed a cat lover and her social media posts are a proof of that. The name of the kitten was revealed by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram, where she introduced it and wrote, "This is Edward Bhatt, first of his name, ruler of all (except for the ones Sheba rules) the Bhatt kingdoms." Meet Bhatt family's newest family member here:Edward Bhatt, you are so adorable.Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success ofco-starring Varun Dhawan. The film has crossed Rs 60 crore-mark after it hit the theatres on March 10.Her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt posted a nostalgic photograph on his daughter's 24th birthday, captioned: "Happy birthday princess. You are my masterpiece."And the doting sister Shaheen posted this:Mother Soni Razdan too had an adorable message for her 'sunshine:' Alia Bhatt, who debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is best known her performances in films likeand. Both the films earned her a Filmfare award each. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji'sopposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar'salong with Ranveer Singh.