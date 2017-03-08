Alia Bhatt Explains What Feminism Really Means, For Those Who Still Don't Know

Alia Bhatt told PTI that she doesn't campaign for women empowerment, but believes 'equality' is a women's birth right. She said: "If you are not campaigning for women rights you are not a feminist that is also a big confusion. Even if I don't campaign, I am a feminist. As the youth of today, I don't want more conversation on women empowerment because I feel that it is all talk and I don't understand this talk. Equality is our birth right."
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is scheduled for release in theatres on March 10. Speaking about her role in the film, the Udta Punjab actress said that her character in the film (Vaidehi) is a 'feminist' and 'very ambitious'. "I am closer to Vadehi. She is a feminist and very ambitious. I love that about her and I really connected with that. She is very sensitive but at the same time she is more mature," she said.
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been actively promoting their upcoming film across India. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. She is also committed to working with Ayan Mukerji in his next venture titledDragon along with Ranbir Kapoor.
(With PTI inputs)