Love Ka Hai Intezaar: Alia Bhatt Is Overjoyed As Her Mother Soni Razdan Returns To The Small Screen

See Alia Bhatt's post wishing her mother Soni Razdan here:
Wohoo finally!!!! All be best team #LoveKaHaiIntezaar and @sidpmalhotra !!! So glad to have my mommy back on tv 2:30 guys don't forget!!! https://t.co/kOCAyk7amG? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 15, 2017
Soni Razdan has also featured in serials like Saahil, Gaatha. In 2002, she shifted from acting to direction with TV show Aur Phir Ek Din, which was a take-off on Hollywood movie One Fine Day.
Soni Razdan was also seen in Bollywood films such as - Page 3 and Monsoon Wedding.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Dragon, which will be produced by Karan Johar, is slated to release in theatres later this year.
After Dragon, Alia will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar.