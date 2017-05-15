Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Love Ka Hai Intezaar: Alia Bhatt Is Overjoyed As Her Mother Soni Razdan Returns To The Small Screen

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan will be seen on TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar

  | May 15, 2017 19:14 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan photographed during an event in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

Highlights

  • Alia extended her best wishes to her mother and the team on social media
  • Love Ka Hai Intezaar has been produced by Siddharth P Malhotra
  • The show also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira
Actress Alia Bhatt is overjoyed as her mother Soni Razdan returns to the small screen after a long time with television show Love Ka Hai Intezaar. The 24-year-old actress extended her best wishes for the entire team on Twitter. "Wohoo finally!!!! All be best team #LoveKaHaiIntezaar and @sidpmalhotra !!! So glad to have my mommy back on tv 2:30 guys don't forget!!!," tweeted Alia Bhatt. Love Ka Hai Intezaar, produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, also features Sanjeeda Sheikh, Preetika Rao and Keith Sequeira in lead roles. Soni Razdan last featured as Sulochana in the hit television series Buniyaad, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup.

See Alia Bhatt's post wishing her mother Soni Razdan here:
 

Soni Razdan has also featured in serials like Saahil, Gaatha. In 2002, she shifted from acting to direction with TV show Aur Phir Ek Din, which was a take-off on Hollywood movie One Fine Day.

Soni Razdan was also seen in Bollywood films such as - Page 3 and Monsoon Wedding.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Dragon, which will be produced by Karan Johar, is slated to release in theatres later this year.

After Dragon, Alia will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement