Alia Bhatt Never Feels Unsafe With Her Father Mahesh Bhatt By Her Side

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday received a death threat from a caller who also threatened to harm his actor-daughter Alia Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan if he failed to pay Rs 50 lakh. The filmmaker tweeted on Thursday morning saying, "A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call and threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police in tandem. Gratitude." Mr Bhatt filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police and the caller was identified to be in Lucknow,UttarPradesh.
Mahesh Bhatt has three children other than Alia - actress-director Pooja Bhatt, son Rahul and Shaheen. He has made some award-winning and critically-acclaimed movies like Saaransh, Arth, Naam, Aashiqui, Jism and Junoon in his resume. Alia Bhatt's upcoming movieBadrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring opposite Varun Dhawan is releasing on March 10. She was last seen in Udta Punjab and has worked in other hit films like Highway, Student of the Year and Two States.
(With PTI inputs)