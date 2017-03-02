Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Never Feels Unsafe With Her Father Mahesh Bhatt By Her Side

You'll be amazed to know this, but the extortion call didn't worry Alia Bhatt. Thanks to "brave" Mahesh Bhatt

  | March 03, 2017 00:07 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt's youngest child (Courtesy: @AliaBhatt_NEWS)

Alia Bhatt has finally opened up about the extortion call that her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt received today morning. The actress, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, told news agency PTI that with her father Mahesh Bhatt by her side she had nothing to worry about. The 23-year-old actress was quoted by PTI as saying: "I think the police and my dad are brave they did not give me a chance to get worried. They just took over. The matter is sorted and solved and everybody is safe and happy. As a parent my father has made me feel safe. With him by my side I had nothing to worry about."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday received a death threat from a caller who also threatened to harm his actor-daughter Alia Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan if he failed to pay Rs 50 lakh. The filmmaker tweeted on Thursday morning saying, "A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call and threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police in tandem. Gratitude." Mr Bhatt filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police and the caller was identified to be in Lucknow,UttarPradesh.

Mahesh Bhatt has three children other than Alia - actress-director Pooja Bhatt, son Rahul and Shaheen. He has made some award-winning and critically-acclaimed movies like Saaransh, Arth, Naam, Aashiqui, Jism and Junoon in his resume. Alia Bhatt's upcoming movieBadrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring opposite Varun Dhawan is releasing on March 10. She was last seen in Udta Punjab and has worked in other hit films like Highway, Student of the Year and Two States.
 

(With PTI inputs)

