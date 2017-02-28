Alia Bhatt Posts A Pic Of What Celebs See When They Are Photographed

This latest appearance from Badrinath and his Dulhania seems to be on the Indian edition of talent show The Voice. Varun Dhawan posted a clip of himself and Alia dancing to their song Tamma Tamma on the show:
Tamma Tamma, a remixed version of the Nineties hit song from Thanedaar starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, is very much the chartbuster of the moment and the talking point of the promotions of Badrinath Ki Duhania. Varun and Alia recently got Amitabh Bachchan to dance to the song with them while walking the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel of sorts to the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The new film stars Varun as the unsophisticated Badrinath who loses his heart to the much more with it Vaidehi, played by Alia. Far from wanting to be his Dulhania, Vaidehi wants to have nothing to do with Badrinath and makes it only too clear.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases on March 10.