Alia Bhatt Posts A Pic Of What Celebs See When They Are Photographed

Alia Bhatt has posted a view from the other side of the banks of cameras that usually trail celebrities like her around town. The picture shows her and Varun Dhawan facing a clutch of popping flashbulbs, a bunch of microphones

  | February 28, 2017 19:10 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt promotes Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Mumbai (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Actress Alia Bhatt has posted a view from the other side of the banks of cameras that usually trail celebrities like her around town. 'Papped,' she captioned the somewhat unsettling picture, which shows her and Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan facing a clutch of popping flashbulbs, a bunch of microphones held up to their faces. Alia, 23, and Varun, 29, are currently promoting their new film and have been travelling to cities across the country. They have already stopped by Jaipur and Delhi, and have been spotted around Mumbai these last few days. This must be what it's like to be famous:
 
 

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



This latest appearance from Badrinath and his Dulhania seems to be on the Indian edition of talent show The Voice. Varun Dhawan posted a clip of himself and Alia dancing to their song Tamma Tamma on the show:
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Tamma Tamma, a remixed version of the Nineties hit song from Thanedaar starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, is very much the chartbuster of the moment and the talking point of the promotions of Badrinath Ki Duhania. Varun and Alia recently got Amitabh Bachchan to dance to the song with them while walking the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla:
 
amitabh bachchan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Tamma Tamma with Amitabh Bachchan


Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel of sorts to the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The new film stars Varun as the unsophisticated Badrinath who loses his heart to the much more with it Vaidehi, played by Alia. Far from wanting to be his Dulhania, Vaidehi wants to have nothing to do with Badrinath and makes it only too clear.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases on March 10.
 

