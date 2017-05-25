Alia Bhatt Quizzes Birthday Boy Karan Johar About His Twins. This Is What He Said

Karan Johar narrated a 'minor mishap' to his fans. He said that once his mother Hiroo nearly uploaded the pictures of his twins on Twitter. "I'm definitely going to step out with them a lot and in any case they will be 'papped.' Then I'll put out pretty images because I want everyone to see how gorgeous they are," said Karan Johar.
The Dear Zindagi actress also asked him what the best part of being a dad was, to which he replied- unconditional love and the responsibility that comes with parenthood.
Karan Johar is a single father to twins Roohi and Yash, who were born via surrogacy earlier this year and were brought home in March.
Karan Johar's first Facebook LIVE chat was definitely a laughter riot.
Like Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan rapid fire rounds, Alia Bhatt posed 45 tough questions for the director on his birthday. From his all-time favourite film to how he has changed in the last ten years, Karan Johar spilled it all out. Karan Johar revealed that he was starstruck by Sridevi and wishes to work with her in the near future.
In a Q and A round with fans, Karan Johar said that he plans to introduce three new faces in the film industry this year. Well, we'll have to wait and watch who the lucky ones are going to be.
Watch the full Facebook conversation with Karan Johar here:
Karan Johar is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by S S Rajamouli. The film's Hindi version has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhani, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will soon begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor.