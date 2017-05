Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At A Bandra Studio. Is The Dragon Ready To Roar?

Alia Bhatt in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai

Ayan Mukherji in Mumbai

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to co-star in director Ayan Mukherji's superhero film. The trio was photographed outside a dance studio in Bandra and that makes us happy. Alia was dressed in a white tee and leggings with a black overall thrown over her shoulder while Ranbir Kapoor wore denims and tee with a hat to go. Ayan Mukherji looked exhausted. We don't know if the rehearsals are part of Dragon shoot or a promotional gig related to the film, but one thing's for sure - proof of them working together definitely made our day. Here are pics of Alia and Ranbir outside the Bandra studio.Alia Bhatt, 24, was last seen inco-starring Varun Dhawan. Alia's last four filmsandfetched her critical acclaim and fabulous box office numbers. Apart from, Alia has confirmed to star in Zoya Akhtar'swith Ranveer Singh.Ranbir Kapoor, 34, is also shooting Rajkumar Hirani's film - biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in the film and pictures of his look (bearing uncanny resemblance to thestar) sent Twitter into a meltdown. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Karan Johar's, is awaiting the release of his long-pending filmalso stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Anurag Basu.is the first film Ranbir co-produces under Picture Shuru Productions with Anurag Basu.