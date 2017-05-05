Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At A Bandra Studio. Is The Dragon Ready To Roar?

Alia Bhatt, 24, was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. Alia's last four films Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fetched her critical acclaim and fabulous box office numbers. Apart from Dragon, Alia has confirmed to star in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.
Ranbir Kapoor, 34, is also shooting Rajkumar Hirani's film - biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in the film and pictures of his look (bearing uncanny resemblance to the Khalnayak star) sent Twitter into a meltdown. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil hai Mushkil, is awaiting the release of his long-pending film Jagga Jasoos.
Jagga Jasoos also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Anurag Basu. Jagga Jasoos is the first film Ranbir co-produces under Picture Shuru Productions with Anurag Basu.