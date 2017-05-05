Advertisement
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At A Bandra Studio. Is The Dragon Ready To Roar?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to co-star in director Ayan Mukherji's superhero film Dragon

  | May 05, 2017 20:08 IST
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at a studio in Bandra.

  • Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside a dance studio
  • Ranbir's upcoming films are a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and Jagga Jasoos
  • Alia has also signed up for Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to co-star in director Ayan Mukherji's superhero film Dragon. The trio was photographed outside a dance studio in Bandra and that makes us happy. Alia was dressed in a white tee and leggings with a black overall thrown over her shoulder while Ranbir Kapoor wore denims and tee with a hat to go. Ayan Mukherji looked exhausted. We don't know if the rehearsals are part of Dragon shoot or a promotional gig related to the film, but one thing's for sure - proof of them working together definitely made our day. Here are pics of Alia and Ranbir outside the Bandra studio.
 
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt in Mumbai

 
ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai

 
ayan

Ayan Mukherji in Mumbai


Alia Bhatt, 24, was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. Alia's last four films Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fetched her critical acclaim and fabulous box office numbers. Apart from Dragon, Alia has confirmed to star in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor, 34, is also shooting Rajkumar Hirani's film - biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in the film and pictures of his look (bearing uncanny resemblance to the Khalnayak star) sent Twitter into a meltdown. Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil hai Mushkil, is awaiting the release of his long-pending film Jagga Jasoos.

Jagga Jasoos also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Anurag Basu. Jagga Jasoos is the first film Ranbir co-produces under Picture Shuru Productions with Anurag Basu.

 

