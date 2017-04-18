Alia Bhatt Reportedly Had To Fire Bodyguard For Being Drunk On Duty

A-listers like Alia rarely go out without an escort - Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is a close confidante of the actor and core member of his entourage. A year ago, Akshay Kumar tweeted that he had taken strict action against his bodyguard at the time who had punched a fan of the Khiladi actor for trying to click a selfie with him at the Mumbai airport.
Alia Bhatt is a regular at Bollywood parties and has often been spotted arriving and leaving with Sidharth Malhotra, her co-star from the films Student Of The Year and Kapoor And Sons. She was recently photographed driving with Sidharth to Karan Johar's party for celebrated designer Christian Louboutin.
Alia Bhatt was in three big films last year - Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. She starred with Varun Dhawan in the very successful Badrinath Ki Dulhania this year. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, in which she will co-star for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor.