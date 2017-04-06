Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Meet Karan Johar's Twins Again

Here are pictures of Alia, Varun and Adiya arriving at KJo's residence:
Earlier, Gauri Khan and actors like Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor signed Karan Johar's visitor's log book.
Karan Johar became a father to twins Roohi and Yash in February but made a formal announcement in March. Due to their premature birth, the twins were kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Mumbai's Suriya hospital. Karan Johar took them home on March 17.
Karan Johar recently also shared pictures from Yash and Roohi's nursery, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. Tagging gauri in the pictures, Karan wrote: "(Gauri) designs my baby nursery with so much love and care!! Love you gauri! It's the most beautiful space (sic)."
Here are pictures of Yash and Roohi's nursery:
Karan Johar last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.