Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Meet Karan Johar's Twins Again

Karan Johar's house has a constant string of visitors ever since his twins Roohi and Yash arrived home last month

  | April 06, 2017 15:54 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan photographed at Karan Johar's residence.

Highlights

  • Alia and Varun have met the twins once before
  • Karan recently shared pics of his twins' nursery designed by Gauri Khan
  • Aditya Roy Kapur also signed the visitor's log
Filmmaker Karan Johar's house has a constant string of visitors ever since his twins Roohi and Yash arrived home last month. Karan Johar, who became a father to twins via surrogacy, welcomed actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur last night. Alia wore something white while Aditya was busy on phone as he was photographed arriving at KJo's Mumbai residence. Varun Dhawan had rather red cheeks and we suspect a case of bad rash. Karan Johar directed Alia and Varun in 2012 film Student Of The Year and since then they've been on Karan Johar's 'close friends' list. Varun and Alia, who've met the twins once before, also starred in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, produced by Karan Johar.

Here are pictures of Alia, Varun and Adiya arriving at KJo's residence:
 
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt photographed arriving at Karan Johar's residence

 
varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan in Mumbai

 
aditya

Aditya Roy Kapur was busy on phone


Earlier, Gauri Khan and actors like Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor signed Karan Johar's visitor's log book.

Karan Johar became a father to twins Roohi and Yash in February but made a formal announcement in March. Due to their premature birth, the twins were kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Mumbai's Suriya hospital. Karan Johar took them home on March 17.

Karan Johar recently also shared pictures from Yash and Roohi's nursery, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. Tagging gauri in the pictures, Karan wrote: "(Gauri) designs my baby nursery with so much love and care!! Love you gauri! It's the most beautiful space (sic)."

Here are pictures of Yash and Roohi's nursery:
 
 
 

The detailing of the baby nursery....designed with love and care by @gaurikhan

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Karan Johar last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

 

