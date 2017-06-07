Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Abhishek Varman's Shiddat: Reports

Abhishek Varman has earlier directed Alia in 2 States, opposite Arjun Kapoor. 2 States was one of the most successful films of 2014. The romantic drama earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. This year, Alia's Badrinath Ki Dulhania also crossed reached 100-crore mark at the box office.
Either Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor will play the other male lead in Shiddat. However, the role hasn't been finalised as of yet, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Judwaa 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster Judwaa. The David Dhawan-directed film releases in September. Alia's upcoming projects are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Dragon, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and she recently signed a film reportedly based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat. The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal.