Amitabh Bachchan Delights With Throwback Pic Of Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Abhishek Bachchan

Blast from the past!
T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017
A visit to Amitabh Bachchan's social media accounts is always delightful - the 74-year-old actor is virtually active and loves to share glimpses of his family. He recently posted a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya from Cannes, which swiftly went viral. Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year.
T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017
Mr Bachchan also shared a sneak peek of what goes down in Jalsa when he meets his fans every Sunday but what caught our eye is the heart-warming moment when Big B waved out to Shweta, who was at the door to see him off. There was Abhishek waiting to leave for work with his father on the other side of the frame.
T 2424 - Sunday well wishers and a surprise vision of Shweta at the back recording the moment .. and Father and Son out for an event !! pic.twitter.com/2x4MV7pOWw? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan is currently part of script reading sessions for Thugs Of Hindostan, his film with Aamir Khan. He will also make a comeback with his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star Rishi Kapoor in a film titled 102 Not Out. Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 remains his last film.