Amitabh Bachchan Expresses 'Gratitude' To Those Condoling Aishwarya Rai's Father's Death

T 2469 - To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's Father .. my gratitude .. !pic.twitter.com/aiLUhiTqxM? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2017
A day earlier, Mr Bachchan had written an emotional post on Mr Rai's death. He tweeted, "wrote an emotional post on Twitter after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday evening. He tweeted, "Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!"
T 2468 - Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017
He also posted a message on his official blog, where he wrote, "That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving ." He further writes, "And the happiest of them all, is the one that has gone .. for he is already in the arms of the heavens and in a realm of peace and tranquillity.."
"Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU," his doctor told news agency IANS. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital in February. He is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.