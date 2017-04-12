Amitabh Bachchan Found Old Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor As A Child

Check out the picture here:
T 2491 - And that wide eyed little fellow is the Superstar of the day today ! Ranbir Kapoor .. !! what an actor !! pic.twitter.com/sQFOpz1ooJ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2017
The Bachchans and Kapoors' friendship goes back a long way. Big B has shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb and Ajooba. And now, the actor will reportedly work with the "wide-eyed little fellow", Ranbir Kapoor, in Ayan Mukerji's film Dragon. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. A source told news agency PTI, "He has given his nod for the film. It's a full-fledged role and not a guest appearance. It's an important role. He will begin shoot this year itself."
Meanwhile, here's the tweet of Big B with Vinod Khanna, setting out for a charity cricket match that had gone viral
(1970s) Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match.#MIvKKR@SrBachchan#IPL2017pic.twitter.com/Ce4lo1dzvV? Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 9, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Pink which won a National Award for the Best Film on Social Issues. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Piyush Mishra. The actor will now be a part of Thugs of Hindostan , along with Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, Aankhen 2 and Sarkar 3 .