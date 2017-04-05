Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Gets 26 Million Followers On Twitter

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan now has 26 million followers on microblogging site Twitter. "Thank you Twitter for my intolerance," tweeted the 74-year-old actor

  | April 05, 2017 15:27 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Pink (Image courtesy: Big B)

Highlights

  • Big B shared the news with his fans along with two pictures of himself
  • Amitabh Bachchan joined Twitter in 2010
  • Big B is ahead of SRK, Salman and Aamir in terms of followers on Twitter
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan now has 26 million followers on microblogging site Twitter and the 74-year-old actor is elated. Amitabh Bachchan, who joined Twitter in 2010, shared the news with his fans along with two pictures of himself. He tweeted: "And it has arrived ... the magical figure of 26 million followers!! Thank you Twitter for my intolerance." Not only Twitter, Big B is also quite active on other social media platforms such as - Facebook and Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan is ahead of other superstars like - Shah Rukh Khan(24.2 million), Salman Khan (22.1 million) and Aamir Khan (20.4 million) in terms of followers on Twitter.
 

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for almost five decades and has appeared in over 190 films. He was dubbed as India's first 'angry young man' for his on-screen roles. He is also often referred to as 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted several seasons of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to arts. In 2007, Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

Mr Bachchan made his Hollywood debut in 2013 with The Great Gatsby.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Pink co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was specially screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. He will be reprising his role as Subhash Nagre in the film. He will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement