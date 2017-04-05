Amitabh Bachchan Gets 26 Million Followers On Twitter

T 2484 - And it has arrived ... the magical figure of 26 million followers !! Thank you Twitter for my intolerance ..pic.twitter.com/urdGhmlhdd? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 4, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for almost five decades and has appeared in over 190 films. He was dubbed as India's first 'angry young man' for his on-screen roles. He is also often referred to as 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.
Amitabh Bachchan hosted several seasons of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to arts. In 2007, Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.
Mr Bachchan made his Hollywood debut in 2013 with The Great Gatsby.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Pink co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, was specially screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. He will be reprising his role as Subhash Nagre in the film. He will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan.