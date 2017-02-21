Amitabh Bachchan, In Heart-Warming Pic Shared By Son Abhishek

Take a look at some of the pictures shared by Abhishek Bachchan:
Abhishek Bachchan had made his Bollywood debut in the 2000 movie Refugee co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The actor was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3, which was co-directed by Sajid-Farhad. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon in lead roles. The Happy New Year actor will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3. The film is a third installment of the Hera Pheri film series. The first two installments of the series featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The trio will be seen reprising their roles. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 2016 super hit film Pink, will next feature in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3.