Amitabh Bachchan, In Heart-Warming Pic Shared By Son Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a heart-warming picture with his father, Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram. The 41-year-old actor captioned the pictured: "Never, never, never leave an opportunity to hug your parents.... Even if it takes them by surprise!." The Bachchans are a close-knit family and they have time and again shared adorable pictures on social media. On Abhishek's 41st birthday, Big B posted a nostalgic picture of theactor along with his sister Shweta Nanda. The 74-year-old actor's tweet read: "A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter's favorite .. a wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayAB."Abhishek Bachchan had made his Bollywood debut in the 2000 movieco-starring Kareena Kapoor. The actor was last seen in 2016 film, which was co-directed by Sajid-Farhad. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon in lead roles. Theactor will next be seen in. The film is a third installment of thefilm series. The first two installments of the series featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The trio will be seen reprising their roles. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala.Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 2016 super hit film, will next feature in Ram Gopal Varma's