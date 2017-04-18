Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Loves This Pic Of Katrina Kaif And His Daughter Shweta

"I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection," Big B tweeted

  | April 18, 2017 14:57 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Katrina Kaif and Shweta Nanda at an event in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan)

Highlights

  • Katrina Kaif and Shweta Nanda were photographed at an event in Mumbai
  • Katrina co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Boom, in 2003
  • "The picture is most charming and filled with affection," the actor wrote
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop gushing over a picture that has his daughter Shweta Nanda and Katrina Kaif greeting each other at a recent award show, in Mumbai. Mr Bachchan posted the picture, where Katrina Kaif is seen sitting on her knees as Shweta Nanda 'affectionately' looks towards her. By the looks, the ladies were about to hug each other. Mr Bachchan wrote, "I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection." At a time when Bollywood actors are picking on each other for endorsing fairness creams (read: Abhay Deol's recent Facebook posts) and superstars are advising actresses to learn from veterans on how to be friends (Salman Khan's statement on how actresses should learn to be 'friends' at Asha Parekh's book launch) - such a post from the megastar, featuring two gracious ladies of the industry, comes as a respite.
 

Ms Kaif and Mr Bachchan's association in films goes back to more than 14-years when they co-starred in Kaizad Gustad's Boom. The film was a box office dud and the actors went on to star in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar next.

Mr Bachchan will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Pink which won the National Film Award for the Best Film on Other Social Issues category. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos is slated for a release soon this year.

 

