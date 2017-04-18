Amitabh Bachchan Loves This Pic Of Katrina Kaif And His Daughter Shweta

T 2497 - I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection ! pic.twitter.com/yBCHRDzYMF? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2017
Ms Kaif and Mr Bachchan's association in films goes back to more than 14-years when they co-starred in Kaizad Gustad's Boom. The film was a box office dud and the actors went on to star in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar next.
Mr Bachchan will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Pink which won the National Film Award for the Best Film on Other Social Issues category. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos is slated for a release soon this year.