Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Message After Aishwarya Rai's Father's Death

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:
T 2468 - Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017
In his blog, the 74-year-old actor writes, "That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving ." He further writes, "And the happiest of them all, is the one that has gone .. for he is already in the arms of the heavens and in a realm of peace and tranquillity.."
"Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU," his doctor told news agency IANS. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital in February. Amitabh Bachchan had visited Mr Rai while he was in the hospital.