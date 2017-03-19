Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Message After Aishwarya Rai's Father's Death

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai died on Saturday evening in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan posted a heart-wrenching message on Twitter and his blog

  | March 19, 2017 16:55 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan photographed during the funeral in Mumbai

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional post on Twitter after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday evening. He tweeted, "Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!" Mr Rai who died in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital reportedly had a lymphoma. Weeks ago, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Krishnaraj Rai had worked as biologist in the army. His funeral was held on Saturday evening. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Kunal Kapoor, SIkhander Kher and many other Bollywood celebrities came to pay their last respects to Mr Rai. He is survived by wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:
 

In his blog, the 74-year-old actor writes, "That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving ." He further writes, "And the happiest of them all, is the one that has gone .. for he is already in the arms of the heavens and in a realm of peace and tranquillity.."

"Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU," his doctor told news agency IANS. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital in February. Amitabh Bachchan had visited Mr Rai while he was in the hospital.
 

