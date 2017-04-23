Amitabh Bachchan Reshoots Some Scenes For Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3

See Amitabh Bachchan's tweets below:
T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017
Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs
T 2502 - But you shall be hearing of this pretty soon !!!? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017
SARKAR 3 !! pic.twitter.com/KqmZUo4ZfF
Sarkar 3, the third installment of the Sarkar film series, will see Amitabh Bachchan reprise the role of Mumbai-based mafia king Subhash Nagre. The film, which is scheduled to release on May 12, also features Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.Sarkar 3 was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on April 7. However, the release date got shifted due to delay in post-production work.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Pink, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Pink was specially screened for the Rajasthan Police so as to train them to be sensitive and sensible about women's rights and dignity. On February 25, the film was specially screened the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The entire team of Pink including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and producer Shoojit Sircar were invited.
After Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan.