Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor To Work Together Again

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to work again. Rishi Kapoor, who has co-starred with Big B in various films, tweeted about their collaboration

  | May 05, 2017 21:46 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Naseeb

Highlights

  • "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him," wrote Rishi Kapoor
  • "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him," he added
  • Big B will be next seen in Sarkar 3
Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are all set to work again. Rishi Kapoor, who has co-starred with Big B in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Naseeb, shared the news on Twitter. "Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned!!!," Mr Kapoor captioned his post with a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. Of Big B's stardom, in his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the 64-year-old actor also wrote, "Amitabh is undeniably a superb actor, immensely talented and, at the time, the number one star who ruled the box-office."

Here's Rishi Kapoor's post:
 

Recently, after Vinod Khanna's funeral, Rishi Kapoor rallied against "actors of this generation," for not attending the late actor's last rites. "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he tweeted. Vinod Khanna died of bladder cancer last Thursday. He was 70. Mr Khanna's prayer meet was held on Wednesday, which was attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others. After the prayer meet, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai. Love you all."

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Pink, will be next seen in Sarkar 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, also featuring Aamir Khan. Pink won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues recently. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor last featured in Kapoor and Sons.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement