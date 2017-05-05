Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor To Work Together Again

Here's Rishi Kapoor's post:
Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details ,stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/ulxQCNUTIU? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 5, 2017
Recently, after Vinod Khanna's funeral, Rishi Kapoor rallied against "actors of this generation," for not attending the late actor's last rites. "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he tweeted. Vinod Khanna died of bladder cancer last Thursday. He was 70. Mr Khanna's prayer meet was held on Wednesday, which was attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others. After the prayer meet, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai. Love you all."
Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Pink, will be next seen in Sarkar 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, also featuring Aamir Khan. Pink won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues recently. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor last featured in Kapoor and Sons.