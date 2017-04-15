Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For Akshay Kumar's Padman

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar has earlier worked together in films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time and Khakee. Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and is Twinkle Khanna's first film as producer under her banner, Mr Funnybones Movies.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Pink, which won the National Award for Best Film On A Social Issue. The 74-year-old actor is awaiting the release on Sarkar 3, which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He reprises the role of Subhash Nagre, a godfather-like figure for many people in his community. The film co-starring Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Manoj Bajpayee is slated to release in May.
After that Mr Bachchan will shoot for Ayan Mukherji's Dragon, a superhero film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also signed up for Thugs Of Hindostan in which he will be seem with Aamir Khan. Thugs Of Hindostan will be produced by Yash Raj Films.