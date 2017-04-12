Amitabh Bachchan: Support Sexual Harassment Survivors Instead Of Shaming Them

Actor Amitabh Bachchan talked about supporting those who have survived sexual assault instead of shaming them, at an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor said in a statement, "The idea that a woman loses her dignity, if she is sexually assaulted, is instilled strongly in our cultural mindset. The shame should be on the perpetrators instead of the victim," reports news agency PTI. Mr Bachchan was speaking at the launch of a campaign, which is an extension of the show, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka
. Mr Bachchan is a part of the campaign, which will raise awareness regarding the aftermath of sexual harassment among people. He will feature in a promo that will appeal to people to support the survivors, instead of shaming them. The actor starred in the 2016 film Pink, which also raised awareness about women's rights
, especially in cases of sexual harassment. The film recently won the National Award in best Film On A Social Issue category.Mr Bachchan
also told PTI, "We need to foster a safe, secure and supportive environment where victims can seek refuge especially from those who they turn to for protection like authority figures, family and society." The campaign focuses on the perpetrators more than the survivors. It suggests how we should put the guilty on trial, instead of shaming the survivor, which has been a typical Indian mindset. "There is a strong need to step forward and talk about this through stories which can trigger this change in mindset of the people," he added.Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka
, is an adaptation of the international Turkish series Fatmagul
.