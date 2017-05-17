Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda In Heartwarming Pic Going Viral

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday at his Jalsa residence. However, this week was special as Big B's daughter Shweta accompanied him

  | May 17, 2017 08:38 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan photographed with Shweta an event (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Highlights

  • "Best wave and smile for the daughter Shweta," wrote Big B
  • Shweta is Big B's eldest child
  • His latest film Sarkar 3 released last Friday
Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday at his Jalsa residence. However, this week was special as Big B was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda too. A picture was shared by the 74-year-old actor on Instagram as he adorably waved to Shweta and his fans while she recorded the moment. "Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA," Big B captioned his post. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya have a daughter and a son. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, 42, is a columnist while Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is an actor. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai.

See Big B's post here:
 
 

Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Soon after meeting his fans, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about going out for an event with Abhishek.
 

A few months ago, in the interest of gender equality, Big B had announced that he will leave an equal share of his assets for Shweta and Abhishek. "When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son," he tweeted.
 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release is Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The film hit the theatres last Friday. Despite an impressive star cast, Sarkar 3 failed to get good reviews. Big B's critically-acclaimed Pink, which released last year, recently won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. He is now prepping for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release next year in Diwali.
 

 

