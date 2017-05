Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda In Heartwarming Pic Going Viral

Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 14, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

T 2424 - Sunday well wishers and a surprise vision of Shweta at the back recording the moment .. and Father and Son out for an event !! pic.twitter.com/2x4MV7pOWw ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday at his Jalsa residence. However, this week was special as Big B was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda too. A picture was shared by the 74-year-old actor on Instagram as he adorably waved to Shweta and his fans while she recorded the moment. "Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA," Big B captioned his post. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya have a daughter and a son. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, 42, is a columnist while Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is an actor. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai.See Big B's post here:Soon after meeting his fans, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about going out for an event with Abhishek.A few months ago, in the interest of gender equality, Big B had announced that he will leave an equal share of his assets for Shweta and Abhishek . "When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son," he tweeted.Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release is Ram Gopal Varma's. The film hit the theatres last Friday. Despite an impressive star cast,failed to get good reviews. Big B's critically-acclaimed, which released last year, recently won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. He is now prepping for. The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif andactress Fatima Sana Shaikh.is scheduled to release next year in Diwali.