Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda In Heartwarming Pic Going Viral

See Big B's post here:
Soon after meeting his fans, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about going out for an event with Abhishek.
T 2424 - Sunday well wishers and a surprise vision of Shweta at the back recording the moment .. and Father and Son out for an event !! pic.twitter.com/2x4MV7pOWw? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2017
A few months ago, in the interest of gender equality, Big B had announced that he will leave an equal share of his assets for Shweta and Abhishek. "When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son," he tweeted.
T 2449 - #WeAreEqual .. and #genderequality ... the picture says it all !! pic.twitter.com/QSAsmVx0Jt? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release is Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The film hit the theatres last Friday. Despite an impressive star cast, Sarkar 3 failed to get good reviews. Big B's critically-acclaimed Pink, which released last year, recently won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. He is now prepping for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release next year in Diwali.