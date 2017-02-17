Amitabh Bachchan Writes Nostalgic Post About His 48 Years As An Actor

Mr Bachchan also celebrated 44 years of his film Bandhe Haath, 27 years of Agneepath and 10 years of Eklavya. All these three films released on February 16. He wrote: "It is also the date for 3 other films."
"So many tales connected with those films and their making, would take a lifetime to narrate them," concluded Mr Bachchan.
Just a couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared details of his Valentine's Day celebrations with his five-year-old granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
Mr Bachchan, who was last seen in acclaimed 2016 film Pink, is now working on Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. Pink earned him the Star Screen Best Actor Award for his performance as a lawyer who came out of retirement to help three young women accused of assault by the men who attempted to molest them. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan.