Amitabh Bachchan's Day Out With Grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya. See Pics

Here's what Big B posted about spending time with Navya and Agastya:
T 2485 - To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law's factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016
In his blog, the actor has revealed that he shot a promotional film for Nikhil Nanda's company and his joy of being with Navya and Agastya. He wrote, "My love and .. such a joy to be with the grandchildren..Goodness it was just the other day I was rushing their Mother to the Breach Candy Hospital for their deliveries and now this."
Meanwhile, Mr Bachchan was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink. He won Star Screen Best Actor Award for his role as a lawyer Deepak, who came out of retirement to help three young women facing the difficult situation. The actor will now be seen Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The film will release in March next year.