Amitabh Bachchan's Valentine Date With Granddaughter Aaradhya

The day ended with a long drive home for Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya. He reveals that when Aaradhya was asked to thank her grandfather for taking her out, she promptly replied, "I should not thank all, all must thank me for it was I that suggested we must go out for dinner."
Here's the full text from Amitabh Bachchan's blog:
The grand daughter here at home, has most politely expressed a desire to eat a Pizza at an Italian restaurant .. and there is a flurry of activity to make her desire .. we just did .. and Miss Aradhaya has quietly and in most dignified manner, sat at her table, spread the napkin across her legs, ordered the menu by drawing the attention of the waiter .. giving instructions of just how crisp she wanted her Pizza to be .. and when it has arrived has most politely turned to the waitress, thanked her for the dish and then .. 'wish you a very happy Valentine's Day ..' musically departs her tender lips, as she settles in to devour her favourite .. Deed over she has desired her Dada ji to drive her back home, which he willingly does and on getting home when other family ask her to thank me for taking her out, goes quiet and puts on a sulk .. Why .. ? She replies : "I should not thank all, all must thank me for it was I that suggested we must go out for dinner" .. She is 5 .. with an additional 0 .. 50 !! Hmm .. a point .. and complied with .. a smile .. and off to bed .. Me too ..
Last year in December, Mr Bachchan shared details about his visit to Delhi and how he was excited to spend time with the 'apples of his heart' - grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya, who are the daughter and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan addressed a letter, which went viral, to Aaradhya and Navya Naveli encouraging them to live life on their own terms.
Mr Bachchan, who was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink, is now filming Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The film releases in April.