Anaarkali Of Arra Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Says Swara Bhaskar Is 'Magnificent'

The Nil Battey Sannata actress also thanked Sonam Kapoor for supporting her film. "Sonam is the most wonderful person I know in Bollywood. She is one of the most encouraging and enabling woman and friend anyone can ever have," Swara told PTI.
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar have previously worked together in 2013 movie Ranjhaana and 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They will be collaborating for the third time in Veere Di Wedding, which is being produced by the Neerja actress' sister Rhea Kapoor. The film is a story about four friends getting together for wedding. Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania will also be a part of the lead cast.
Meanwhile, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress has signed on for R Balki's Padman opposite Akshay Kumar.
(With PTI inputs)