Angry Pulkit Samrat Attacks Photographer Outside Divorce Court. Pics Go Viral

Actor Pulkit Samrat was involved in a scuffle with a photographer outside a Bandra family court on Monday, reports news agency PTI. The 33-year-old actor and his estranged wife Shweta Rohira were at the court to file for divorce. Pulkit was apparently enraged when he spotted photographers outside, PTI reports. Pictures of him attacking a photographer have been circulating online, in one of which he is seen grabbing the photographer by his shirt collar. The actor reportedly yelled at the waiting lensmen demanding to know who told them that he was going to be at the court. Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat separated in 2015 amid reports that the Fukrey actor was dating Yami Gautam, with whom he co-starred in films like Sanam Re and Junooniyat.
Actor #PulkitSamrat grapples with a photojournalist outside the family court post hearing of his divorce case with #ShwetaRohirapic.twitter.com/XZAYXQHFUM? GR8Stars (@GR8_Stars) January 23, 2017
Here are more pictures of Pulkit outside the court:
Shweta was spotted leaving the premises of the court dressed simply in white and denims.
Shweta Rohira, who is very close to Salman Khan, and Pulkit Samrat married in 2014, though Shweta later claimed that this was just the official wedding and that they really married many years earlier. In July last year, Shweta blamed Yami Gautam for the end of her relationship with Pulkit, telling mid-day.com : "Yes, Yami broke my marriage. I have finally come out of my illusion; so many people cannot lie. Everything was fine between us until one person came in between.". Pulkit defended Yami, saying she should not be "blamed" for the split. He told news agency PTI: "Yami is a nice girl. It is foolish to hold someone else responsible for my relationship's failure and make that thing overshadow the hard work that the person is doing. If there is something that has worked for me or has not worked for me in my personal life, then it is because I was at fault somewhere and may be the other person was at fault. There can never be a third person affecting the two of us."
Shweta, who considers Salman Khan her 'rakhi brother,' is reportedly prepping for her debut in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in 2016's Junooniyat.
Yami Gautam's new film Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and releases on Wednesday.
(With inputs from PTI)