Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Angry Sushant Singh Rajput Dismisses Report He Abused Fans As 'Fiction'

"Try to be at least innovative next time when coming up with such stupid fictions. And what were you doing at my place at midnight?" wrote Sushant Singh Rajput

  | April 26, 2017 17:25 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput with his Maserati (courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights

  • Sushant dismissed reports that he hit his fans
  • 'Try to be at least innovative,' he said
  • 'What were you doing at my place at midnight?' he asked
Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known to be responsive on Twitter addressing rumours from time to time, has slammed a recent report stating that he assaulted fans who followed his car inside his apartment. The report, whose link Sushant attached in his tweet, states that Sushant was allegedly followed by a group of fans inside the premise of his apartment on Monday night, who then asked for a selfie. Sushant, who reportedly stepped out to get ice cream, allegedly lost his temper and yelled at the fans to leave him alone. Sushant dismissed the report as "fiction," wrote: "Try to be at least innovative next time when coming up with such stupid fictions. And what were you doing at my place at midnight?"
 

The report also makes a reference to Sushant's newly-acquired car - Maserati. Sushant Singh Rajput trended earlier this month, after he was spotted taking Kriti Sanon out on a drive in his new car. Sushant and Kriti, who are co-stars of upcoming film Raabta, are reported to be dating for a while now. Last year, the 26-year-old actress responded to speculation about them dating with a tweet, saying: "Had enough. As much as we like and respect each other as co-stars, there is absolutely no truth to these baseless manufactured stories."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is awaiting the release of Raabta, which co-stars Kriti Sanon and features Deepika Padukone in a special song. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta explores the themes of unrequited love and reincarnation, and is scheduled for June 9.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement