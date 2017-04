Angry Sushant Singh Rajput Dismisses Report He Abused Fans As 'Fiction'

Try to be at least innovative next time when coming up with such stupid fictions. & what were you doing at my place at midnight ?#douchehttps://t.co/oaYN04B7RV ? SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) April 26, 2017

actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known to be responsive on Twitter addressing rumours from time to time, has slammed a recent report stating that he assaulted fans who followed his car inside his apartment. The report, whose link Sushant attached in his tweet, states that Sushant was allegedly followed by a group of fans inside the premise of his apartment on Monday night, who then asked for a selfie. Sushant, who reportedly stepped out to get ice cream, allegedly lost his temper and yelled at the fans to leave him alone. Sushant dismissed the report as "fiction," wrote: "Try to be at least innovative next time when coming up with such stupid fictions. And what were you doing at my place at midnight?"The report also makes a reference to Sushant's newly-acquired car - Maserati. Sushant Singh Rajput trended earlier this month, after he was spotted taking Kriti Sanon out on a drive in his new car . Sushant and Kriti, who are co-stars of upcoming film, are reported to be dating for a while now. Last year, the 26-year-old actress responded to speculation about them dating with a tweet, saying: "Had enough. As much as we like and respect each other as co-stars, there is absolutely no truth to these baseless manufactured stories."Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is awaiting the release of, which co-stars Kriti Sanon and features Deepika Padukone in a special song. Directed by Dinesh Vijan,explores the themes of unrequited love and reincarnation , and is scheduled for June 9.