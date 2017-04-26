Angry Sushant Singh Rajput Dismisses Report He Abused Fans As 'Fiction'

Try to be at least innovative next time when coming up with such stupid fictions. & what were you doing at my place at midnight ?#douchehttps://t.co/oaYN04B7RV? SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) April 26, 2017
The report also makes a reference to Sushant's newly-acquired car - Maserati. Sushant Singh Rajput trended earlier this month, after he was spotted taking Kriti Sanon out on a drive in his new car. Sushant and Kriti, who are co-stars of upcoming film Raabta, are reported to be dating for a while now. Last year, the 26-year-old actress responded to speculation about them dating with a tweet, saying: "Had enough. As much as we like and respect each other as co-stars, there is absolutely no truth to these baseless manufactured stories."
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is awaiting the release of Raabta, which co-stars Kriti Sanon and features Deepika Padukone in a special song. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta explores the themes of unrequited love and reincarnation, and is scheduled for June 9.