Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Dance To My Name Is Lakhan And It Is Jhakaas. Seen Yet?

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor set the stage on fire as they danced to the song My Name Is Lakhan from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan. They were attending a family wedding in Abu Dhabi

  | March 02, 2017 12:58 IST (New Delhi)
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor during the launch of their film Mubarakan (Courtesy: arjunkapoor )

It was a big fat wedding for the Kapoors' in Abu Dhabi. From Anil Kapoor to Sridevi to Arjun Kapoor to Jhanvi Kapoor, the entire Kapoor Khandaan had rocked the wedding of Akshay Marwah, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor's cousin and the pictures that were shared on social media by them are a proof of that. So far, only Sridevi and his daughters Jhanvi, 19, and Khushi Kapoor, 17, made headlines for their royal appearance at the wedding ceremony. However, we now came across a video of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, shared by a fan club on Instagram, from inside the ceremony, purportedly from sangeet, where the chacha-bhatija duo have set the stage on fire as they dance to Anil's song My Name Is Lakhan from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan. And it's totally Jhakaas.

Watch the video here:
 


In the video, we also see Sonam Kapoor shaking a leg with her father and cousin. But, she soon shifts to another side of the stage to invite more people to join them on the dance floor. And, meanwhile Anil and Arjun managed to grab the limelight. In another video, Sonam is seen dancing with Arjun and cousin Mohit Marwah on the song Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Check out the video:
 


Arjun seemed to be unstoppable. He also matched his steps with his gang of brothers on Saturday Saturday. He danced with Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor.

Here's the video on the 'bro-code:'
 


Meanwhile, amidst all the naach gaana, Sonam Kapoor wrote a heartwarming message for her brother Akshay Marwah, her bua Reema's son.

Here's her post:
 


Sridevi and her daughters were the stars of the wedding as they carried themselves with grace in ace designer Manish Malhotra's couture.

Check out these pictures:
 




 

Welcome to the family Aashita

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on



Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Anil Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan. The film features also features Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Mubarakan releases on July 28.
 

