Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Dance To My Name Is Lakhan And It Is Jhakaas. Seen Yet?

In the video, we also see Sonam Kapoor shaking a leg with her father and cousin. But, she soon shifts to another side of the stage to invite more people to join them on the dance floor. And, meanwhile Anil and Arjun managed to grab the limelight. In another video, Sonam is seen dancing with Arjun and cousin Mohit Marwah on the song Tune Maari Entriyaan.
Arjun seemed to be unstoppable. He also matched his steps with his gang of brothers on Saturday Saturday. He danced with Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor.
Meanwhile, amidst all the naach gaana, Sonam Kapoor wrote a heartwarming message for her brother Akshay Marwah, her bua Reema's son.
Dear @akshaymarwah22 I love you bhai, you are a lucky soul to understand the meaning and need for a partner to share all your ups and downs of life with. Life is so much better when you have someone who loves you and who you can love in return. I'm so proud of you that you had the courage to choose that. I was moved to tears with the joy and expectation I saw on your face when the baraat moved towards the mandap. @aashitarelan16 is one lucky girl. I hope your journey forward is beautiful and filled with life! I love you both. #akmash #bhaikishaadi
Sridevi and her daughters were the stars of the wedding as they carried themselves with grace in ace designer Manish Malhotra's couture.
Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Anil Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan. The film features also features Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Mubarakan releases on July 28.